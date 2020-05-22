Moving on from Mozilla

Today – Friday, May 22nd, 2020 – is within days of my 5-year anniversary with Mozilla, and it’s also my last day there for a while. Working at Mozilla has been an amazing experience, and I’d recommend it to anyone.

There are some things that Mozilla does extremely well, and I’m excited to spread those patterns to other parts of the industry. And there are areas where Mozilla has room for improvement, where I’d like to see how others address those challenges and maybe even bring back what I learn to Moz someday.

Why go? When I try to predict what my 2025 or 2030 self will wish I’d done with my career around now, I anticipate that I’ll want access to opportunities which build on a background of technical leadership and mentoring junior engineers. It wouldn’t be impossible to create these opportunities within Mozilla, but from talking with trusted mentors both inside and outside the company, I’ve concluded that I would get a lot more impact for the same effort if I was working within a growing organization. As a mature organization, Mozilla’s internal leadership needs are very different from those of a younger and more actively growing company. There’s a far higher bar at Moz for what it takes to be the best person for a task, because the saturation of “best people” is quite high and the prevalence of entirely new tasks is relatively low in comparison. Technical leadership here seems to often require creating a need as well as filling it. At a growing organization, on the other hand, the types and availabilities of such opportunities are very different. I’m especially looking forward to leveling up on a different stack in my next role, to improve my understanding of the nuances of the underlying problems our technolgies address. I think it’s a bit like learning a second language: only through comparing and contrasting multiple solutions to the same sort of problem can one understand what traits corrolate to all those solutions’ strengths versus which details are simply incidental.