Toy hypercube construction

I think hypercubes are neat, so I tried to make one out of string to play with. In the process, I discovered that there are surprisingly many ways to fail to trace every edge of a drawing of a hypercube exactly once with a single continuous line.

This puzzle felt like the sort of problem that some nerd had probably solved before, so I searched the web and discovered that the shape I was trying to configure the string into is called an Eulerian Cycle.

I learned that any graph in which every vertex attaches to an even number of edges has such a cycle, which is useful for my craft project because the euler cycle is literally the path that the string needs to take to make a model of the object represented by the graph.

Mathematical materials To construct a toy hypercube or any other graph, you need the graph. To make it from a single piece of string, every vertex should have an even number of edges. Knowing the number of edges in the graph will be useful later, when marking the string.

Physical materials For the edges of the toy, I wanted something that’s a bit flexible but can sort of stand up on its own. I found that cotton clothesline rope worked well: it’s easy to mark, easy to pin vertex numbers onto, and sturdy but still flexible. I realized after completing the construction that it would have been clever to string items like beads onto the edges to make the toy prettier and identify which edge is which. For the vertices, I pierced jump rings through the rope, then soldered them shut, to create flexible attachment points. This worked better than a previous prototype in which I used flimsier string and made the vertices from beads. Vertices could be knotted, glued, sewn, or safety pinned. A bookbinding awl came in handy for making holes in the rope for the rings to go through.

Mathematical construction First, I drew the graph of the shape I was trying to make – in this case, a hypercube. I counted its edges per vertex, 4. I made sure to draw each vertex with spots to write numbers in, half as many numbers as there are edges, because each time the string passes through the vertex it makes 2 edges. So in this case, every vertex needs room to write 2 numbers on it. Here’s the graph I started with. I drew the edges in a lighter color so I could see which had already been visited when drawing in the euler cycle. Then I started from an arbitrary vertex and drew in the line. Any algorithm for finding euler paths will suffice to draw the line. The important part of tracing the line on the graph is to mark each vertex it encounters, sequentially. So the vertex I start at is 1, the first vertex I visit is 2, and so forth. Since the euler path visits every vertex of my particular hypercube twice, every vertex will have 2 numbers (the one I started at will have 3) when I finish the math puzzle. These pairs of numbers are what tell me which part of the string to attach to which other part. Here’s what my graph looked like once I found an euler cycle in it and numbered the vertices that the cycle visited: