When searching an error fails

This blog has seen a dearth of posts lately, in part because my standard post formula is “a public thing had a poorly documented problem whose solution seems worth exposing to search engines”. In my present role, the tools I troubleshoot are more often private or so local that the best place to put such docs has been an internal wiki or their own READMEs.

This change of ecosystem has caused me to spend more time addressing a different kind of error: Those which one really can’t just Google.

Sometimes, especially if it’s something that worked fine on another system and is mysteriously not working any more, the problem can be forehead-slappingly obvious in retrospect. Here are some general steps to catch an “oops, that was obvious” fix as soon as possible.

Find the command that yielded the error First, I identify what tool I’m trying to use. Ops tools are often an amalgam of several disparate tools glued together by a script or automation. This alias invokes that call to SSH, this internal tool wraps that API with an appropriate set of arguments by ascertaining them from its context. If I think that SSH, or the API, is having a problem, the first troubleshooting step is to figure out exactly what my toolchain fed into it. Then I can run that from my own terminal, and either observe a more actionable error or have something that can be compared against some reliable documentation. Wrappers often elide some or all of the actual error messages that they receive. I ran into this quite recently when a multi-part shell command run by a script was silently failing, but running the ssh portion of that command in isolation yielded a helpful and familiar error that prompted me to add the appropriate key to my ssh-agent, which in turn allowed the entire script to run properly.

Make sure the version “should” work Identifying the tool also lets me figure out where that tool’s source lives. Finding the source is essential for the next troubleshooting steps that I take.: $ which toolname $ toolname -version # I look for hints about whether the version of the tool that I’m using is supposed to be able to do the thing I’m asking it to do. Sometimes my version of the tool might be too new. This can be the case when the dates on all the docs that suggest it’s supposed to work the way it’s failing are more than a year or so old. If I suspect I might be on too new a version, I can find a list of releases near the tool’s source and try one from around the date of the docs. More often, my version of a custom tool has fallen behind. If the date of the docs claiming the tool should work is recent, and the date of my local version is old, updating is an obvious next step. If the tool was installed in a way other than my system package manager, I also check its README for hints about the versions of any dependencies it might expect, and make sure that it has those available on the system I’m running it from.

Look for interference from settings Once I have something that seems like the right version of the tool, I check the way its README or other docs looked as of the installed version, and note any config files that might be informing its behavior. Some tooling cares about settings in an individual file; some cares about certain environment variables; some cares about a dotfile nearby on the file system; some cares about configs stored somewhere in the homedir of the user invoking it. Many heed several of the above, usually prioritizing the nearest (env vars and local settings) over the more distant (system-wide settings).

Check permissions Issues where the user running a script has inappropriate permissions are usually obvious on the local filesystem, but verifying that you’re trying to do a task as a user allowed to do it is more complicated in the cloud. Especially when trying to do something that’s never worked before, it can be helpful to attempt to do the same task as your script manually through the cloud service’s web interface. If it lets you, you narrow down the possible sources of the problem; if it fails, it often does so with a far more human-friendly message than when you get the same failure through an API.