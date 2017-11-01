Better remote teaming with distributed standups

Agile development’s artifact of the daily stand-up meeting is a great idea. In theory, the whole team should stand together (sitting or eating makes meetings take too long) for about 5 minutes every morning. Each person should comment on:

What they did since yesterday

What they plan on doing today

Any blockers, thigns they’re waiting on to be able to get work done

Anything else

And then, 5 minutes later, everybody gets back to work. But do they really?

Problems with in-person standups When I’ve participated in stand-up meetings in person, I’ve noticed a few major flaws: Context switching into and out of the meeting impacts a maker’s schedule by substantially more than the meeting’s planned 5 minutes.

People naturally tend to problem-solve during the meeting, and overcoming this urge to be helpful can be difficult and frustrating. However, allowing this problem-solving is a waste of most attendees’ time and can drag the meeting out to over an hour if left unchecked.

The content of the meeting isn't recorded . If I run into an issue that I think I recall Jane saying she was blocked on last week, I can either interrupt her work to ask her about it, send her an email and wait for her to reply, or just fight it myself. I can't look it up anywhere.

If a team decides to keep notes, this "office housework may be distributed inequitably among team members. Or if everyone takes turns taking notes, well... not everyone is necessarily skilled at note-taking, so there's little guarantee that the notes will be consistently useful. When an international team decides to pursue standup meetings through a synchronous medium like a phone or video call, it keeps all of these drawbacks while adding the problem of time zones. Let's say your San Francisco-based company holds your daily standup at the perfectly sensible hour of 10am. Colleagues in New York City may love this, as it's 1pm their time so they have plenty of time to prepare for the meeting. But your "perfectly reasonable" 10am standup isn't so reasonable internationally: it's 5pm for a colleague in London, 6pm in Paris, 6am the next day in Auckland, and sleep-worthy hours like 4AM the next day in Sydney and 2am, also the next day, in Tokyo. Is demanding that some team members stay late at the office every day at the expense of family and personal commitments, or wake up before sunrise, the way that you want to treat your team? Is making a request like this, which disproportionately impacts your international colleagues, consistent with your values?

The better way: Robots! If you’re familiar with my talks about community automation, you won’t be surprised at my excitement to share another robot which makes life better. A team I’m on has recently started using a Slack app called Geekbot to perform asynchronous, inherently logged, on-task standup meetings. The only thing special about Geekbot is that somebody else has already done the coding, testing, and debugging – if your team uses IRC or another chat client, the basic “ask questions of each team member and post their answers, once per day” functionality is trivial to implement on any extensible platform. These distributed, asynchronous standups are the best standup meetings I’ve ever participated in. Why? They stay on task. You answer specific questions to the robot in PM, the robot posts your answers to a channel, and anyone who wants to chat about what you said has to do so outside the main thread of that conversation.

They’re asynchronous. If we added colleagues in any time zone, they could configure the bot to ping them at a time they find convenient, and the rest of the team could still keep up with their progress as long as everyone keeps reporting roughly every 24 hours.

Others’ updates minimize interruption. Rather than dropping what I’m doing to take a call for a meeting, I can use my ordinary chat-multitasking skills to read my colleagues’ updates while waiting on another task to complete.

They’re self-recording. I can look back after lunch and see what I claimed I’d get done today; I can search my chat logs for “who was working on that component?”. I strongly prefer to answer easy questions like this myself instead of interrupting others – I save that for the difficult, interesting questions – so I deeply appreciate this ability to solve my own problems with the meeting’s inherently perfect notes. Basically, these robot-powered, distributed standup check-ins are showing all of the benefits, and none of the major drawbacks, of in-person standup meetings.